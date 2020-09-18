Overview

Dr. Eugene Schnitzler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital.



Dr. Schnitzler works at Intermountain Healthcare in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.