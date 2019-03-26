See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM

Podiatry
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenthall works at Eugene Mark Rosenthall DPM in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eugene Mark Rosenthall DPM
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 510S, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Ankle Clonus Chevron Icon
Ankle Defects - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Pressure Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Extremity Malunions Chevron Icon
Extremity Nonunion Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gangrenous Disorder Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Gout Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Leg Duplication - Mirror Foot Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limp in Children Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Macrothrombocytopenia - Progressive Deafness Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness and Atrophy as in Case of Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nail Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuritis
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Onychogryphosis Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Onychonychia - Hypoplastic Distal Phalanges Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Palmoplantar Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Paronychia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Joint Infections Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skewfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Skewfoot
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Surgical Infections Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Synovitis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Turf Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Turf Toe
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Xerosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Xerosis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthall?

    Mar 26, 2019
    Went to Dr. Rosenthall for pain in my little toe. He was phenomenal! Dr. Rosenthall diagnosed my problem immediately,did X-ray to confirm. I explained that I was hiking the PCT trail in April and hoped he could help with the pain and fix the toe. I needed hammertoe surgery. In order for me to heal I needed the surgery right away. He scheduled me for Friday the same week. Dr. Rosenthall did my surgery during an office day for him and he did it on his lunch hour. I’m 6 weeks post surgery, no pain!
    — Mar 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenthall to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenthall's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenthall

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM.

    About Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093713265
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Penninsula Hospital Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Penninsula Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenthall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenthall works at Eugene Mark Rosenthall DPM in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Rosenthall’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenthall has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eugene Rosenthall, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.