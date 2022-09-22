Dr. Eugene Rosenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Rosenman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Rosenman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Minsk State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenman works at
Locations
Dr. Michael Shepard, Clinical Psychologist2775 S Jones Blvd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 685-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I see all the 1 stars, but I call tell you Patrick Apilado is great. I guarantee the 1 stars were not toward him but other members of the staff. Suggest to see Patrick and you won’t go wrong.
About Dr. Eugene Rosenman, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Minsk State Medical Institute
- Psychiatry
