Overview

Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Southern Inyo Hospital.



Dr. Rajaratnam works at Antelope Valley Impotence Incon in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Ridgecrest, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

