Dr. Eugene Pietzak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pietzak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Pietzak, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Pietzak, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Pietzak works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Sloan-kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-2000
-
2
Mskcc Suffolk @ Commack650 Commack Rd, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 623-4034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pietzak?
I accompanied my husband to his appointment with Dr. Pietzak. We were very impressed with him! He is a superb physician. Very intelligent, has a quick mind, is extremely knowledgeable, listens well and is kind. I am a retired physician and know what I want to find in a physician. Dr. Pietzak is superb! I recommend him highly!
About Dr. Eugene Pietzak, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1043539729
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pietzak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pietzak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pietzak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pietzak works at
Dr. Pietzak has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pietzak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pietzak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pietzak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pietzak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pietzak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.