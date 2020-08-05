Dr. Eugene Pezzollo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pezzollo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Pezzollo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Pezzollo, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY.
Dr. Pezzollo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Progressive Oral Surgery & Implantology of Long Island601 Franklin Ave Ste 215, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 274-9979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pezzollo?
Hello! We rely heavily on recommendations made by family & friends. So when our General Practice Dentist of almost 30 years - who is more like an Uncle to us - highly recommended Progressive Oral Surgery we did not hesitate. Enter Dr. Gene Pezzollo. From the moment Dr. Pezzollo entered the room, it was very evident that he was blessed with being a "people person". Right away we could tell he is a very active listener, compassionate, kind hearted and incredibly patient. He took the time to break down all of the clinical options for us - very clearly. Our first visit with Dr. Pezzollo ended with us feeling like we were visiting our General Practice Dentist: family. The professional office staff are courteous, accommodating and also very patient. If Progressive Oral Surgery of Long Island is built upon the values we experienced at our first visit, it would appear to us to be a "Best Practice Model". Thank you!
About Dr. Eugene Pezzollo, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1063503670
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pezzollo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pezzollo accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pezzollo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pezzollo works at
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Pezzollo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pezzollo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pezzollo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pezzollo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.