Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Osprey, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Saint Johns Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pereira works at
Locations
1
Blackburn Point Pain Care Center929 S Tamiami Trl Ste 206, Osprey, FL 34229 Directions
2
Sarasota Memorial Pain Care Ctr1540 S Tamiami Trl Fl 1, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-4500
3
Spineugenix2030 Bee Ridge Rd Ste B, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 845-0233
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Periera is an excellent physician and surgeon. I had a compression fracture of my L2 vertebra. After being in excruciating sin for weeks, I was finally referred to Dr. Periera. He inserted a Spinejack to lift up the fractured part of my vertebra. I woke up in the recovery room pain free and have been ever since! Thank you Dr. Periera!
About Dr. Eugene G Pereira, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1578664751
Education & Certifications
- Robert C Byrd Health Sciences Center Of W. Virginia University
- Anesthesiology
- Saint Johns Medical College
- St. John's Medical College
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
