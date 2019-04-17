See All Neurologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Eugene Pak, MD

Neurology
3 (34)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eugene Pak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Pak works at Loma Linda University Pain Mgmt in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Loma Linda University Pain Mgmt
    11406 Loma Linda Dr Ste 300, Loma Linda, CA 92354 (909) 558-6277
    425 W 59th St # 6A, New York, NY 10019 (212) 523-6521

Hospital Affiliations
  Loma Linda University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Apr 17, 2019
    Dr pak is a great doctor he treated me for headaches and other issues I was having just wish he wouldn't of left the Wichita falls area. He may not have all the answers but he never gives up on trying to find out what's going on with you . He is greatly missed in Tx maybe one day he will be back . God Bless You Dr. Pack
    About Dr. Eugene Pak, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1407891658
    Education & Certifications

    Evanston/northwestern Hospital
    Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pak has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

