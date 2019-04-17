Overview

Dr. Eugene Pak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Pak works at Loma Linda University Pain Mgmt in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.