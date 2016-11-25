Overview

Dr. Eugene Nightingale, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Southeast Health Medical Center.



Dr. Nightingale works at Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.