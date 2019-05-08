Overview

Dr. Eugene Ng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Compassionate Eye Care Inc. in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI and Kailua Kona, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Retinal Hemorrhage and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.