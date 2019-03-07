Overview

Dr. Eugene Merecki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Merecki works at Saratoga Family Medicine in Malta, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.