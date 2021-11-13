Dr. Eugene McDanald III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDanald III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene McDanald III, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene McDanald III, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Dr. McDanald III works at
Locations
El Paso Integrated Physician Group PA4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDanald is very good Dr. excellent, the personal also aré friendly. I’m very happy to have Dr. McDanald as my doctor.
About Dr. Eugene McDanald III, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDanald III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDanald III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDanald III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McDanald III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDanald III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDanald III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDanald III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.