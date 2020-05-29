See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Fleming Island, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO is a Pulmonologist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. McCoskey works at North Florida Surgeons Colon and Rectal Associates Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates
    1689 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 441-1111
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Partial Lung Collapse
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO

    Specialties
    Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1053330787
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    E Tn University J H Quillen College Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene McCoskey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoskey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCoskey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCoskey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCoskey works at North Florida Surgeons Colon and Rectal Associates Fleming Island in Fleming Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. McCoskey’s profile.

    Dr. McCoskey has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCoskey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoskey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoskey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoskey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoskey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

