Dr. Eugene McCabe Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Eugene McCabe Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. McCabe Jr works at Saint Charles Eye Center in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Charles Eye Center Inc.
    1005 Fairgrounds Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 946-6986

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ocular Hypertension
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 17, 2022
    I have had very good experience with Dr. McCabe and all of his staff. I was very concerned about my eye issues and they made every effort to help me out and they continued to follow up.
    Diane Vines — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene McCabe Jr, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689677106
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene McCabe Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCabe Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCabe Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCabe Jr works at Saint Charles Eye Center in Saint Charles, MO. View the full address on Dr. McCabe Jr’s profile.

    Dr. McCabe Jr has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McCabe Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCabe Jr.

