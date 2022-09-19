Dr. Eugene Mahaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Mahaney, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Mahaney, MD is a Dentistry Practitioner in El Segundo, CA. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mahaney works at
Locations
1
111 Brookshire Ave Ste 501, El Segundo, CA 90245
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor for listening and is extremely competent. His staff deals with rude people very often and they deal with them accordingly. I recommend Dr. Mahaney. You will get the help you need.
About Dr. Eugene Mahaney, MD
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Mahaney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahaney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahaney.
