Overview

Dr. Eugene Mackie, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Mackie works at MACKIE CLINIC in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.