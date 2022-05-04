Overview

Dr. Eugene Lou, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Lou works at Southeast Texas Orthopedic Surgery Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.