Dr. Eugene Lopez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Lopez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Dr. Lopez works at
Locations
Midwest Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgical Specialists Ltd.901 Biesterfield Rd Ste 300, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 437-9889
Alexian Brothers Medical Center800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 437-9889Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Care Network
- CorVel
- Delphi
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am so pleased I choose Dr. Lopez to do my total knee replacement. He and his entire staff are so wonderful to work with. They are all so caring. If I were to need any other surgery, Dr. Lopez is the only doctor I would consider.
About Dr. Eugene Lopez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Polish and Spanish
- 1467452300
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Med Center
- Illinois Benedictine College
