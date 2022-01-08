Overview

Dr. Eugene Licht, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wading River, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Licht works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Wading River in Wading River, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Barrett's Esophagus and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.