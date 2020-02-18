See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Eugene Libby, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Eugene Libby, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    4750 W Oakey Blvd Ste 2B, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (702) 724-8877

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Broken Arm
Clavicle Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Foot Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Steroid Injection
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Gait Abnormality
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed
Knee Dislocation
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pelvic Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigger Point Injection
Wrist Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 18, 2020
    I have had nothing but great visits with Dr. Libby. He has always been very informative and honest. He is sympathic to your needs. I think some people do not like him because he is very up front and honest. He understands what you are dealing with but he doesn't "baby" you like most people expect from a Dr. He actually was a little amazed when I didn't cry when he gave me a cortisone shot. I really like a no nonsense Dr. He doesn't keep asking you to come back over and over. He wants to help you so you DON'T have to keep coming back.
    Susan — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Libby, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376550434
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Libby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Libby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Libby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Libby has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Libby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Libby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Libby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Libby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Libby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

