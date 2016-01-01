Dr. Lepine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD is a dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. He currently practices at Rock Hill Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lepine is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Rock Hill Dermatology Center1533 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 328-1831
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD
- Dermatology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1508864927
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Lepine?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lepine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepine has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.