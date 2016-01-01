See All Dermatologists in Rock Hill, SC
Dermatology
4 (18)
56 years of experience
Dr. Eugene Lepine, MD is a dermatologist in Rock Hill, SC. He currently practices at Rock Hill Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lepine is board certified in Dermatology.

    Rock Hill Dermatology Center
    1533 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732 (803) 328-1831

Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
  Aetna
  Anthem
  Blue Cross Blue Shield
  CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  Cigna
  First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  Humana
  MultiPlan

  Dermatology
  56 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1508864927
  UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  Dermatology
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dr. Lepine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lepine has seen patients for Warts, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

