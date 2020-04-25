See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Eugene Lee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (9)
28 years of experience
Dr. Eugene Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children, Kuakini Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at EUGENE M LEE MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Eugene M.c. Lee MD A Professional Corp.
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 305, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-5688

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • Kuakini Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr. Eugene Lee saved my life. What more can I say. He is not only a great doctor, but a wonderful human being. I will be 75 years old in June. I don't "look it & I don't feel it". Thank You Dr. Lee
    Fred A Trent — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Eugene Lee, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

