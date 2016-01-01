Dr. Lafranchise has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Lafranchise, MD
Dr. Eugene Lafranchise, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
St. Thomas Neurology Group4230 Harding Pike Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-8575
St. Thomas Neurology Specialists4232 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-1253
St Thomas Hospital4220 Harding Pike Ste 500, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-6977
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Vascular Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1194795104
- Cleveland Clinic
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
