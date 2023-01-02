See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD

Urology
5.0 (137)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Kwon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 02, 2023
    I first had my prostate removed in 2007, at Mayo. After recurrence, I underwent radiation, but by 2013 the cancer came back and was stage 3. After 6 rounds of chemo, experimental as only a handful of oncologists would do it...I got better, but psa never went to zero. Then a new tumor so Mayo, under the leadership of Dr. Kwons team, worked with Dr. Mynderse and Dr. Woodrum and they tried cryo-ablation....it worked!! But my cancer still persisted. So another round of chemo, then 4 more cryo-ablations, with hormone treatments and a few others...they all worked, but so did my cancer. I am doing pluvicta now...PMSA...liquid radiation. Had the first treatment on Dec 22...and today, Jan. 2, 2023...I feel stronger...noticable!!! Dr. Kwon and his team have kept me alive...its AMAZING!!
    Thomas Childress — Jan 02, 2023
    About Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD

    • Urology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1699754168
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Kwon’s profile.

    Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Prostate Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    137 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

