Overview

Dr. Eugene Kwon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.



Dr. Kwon works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.