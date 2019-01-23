Dr. Eugene Kubitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kubitz, DPM
Dr. Eugene Kubitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sandusky, OH.
NOMS Healthcare2500 W Strub Rd Ste 350, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-1471
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is an amazing Dr....BUT, the wait times are ridiculous. 20 min in lobby, 45-hour in the room.
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Kubitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubitz has seen patients for Bunion, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.