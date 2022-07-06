Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard833 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Suffolk Office64 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 369-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kraus replaced my hip in the early 1990s. It is presently 2022 and my hip is still 100% operational, with no pain or complications whatsoever. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Italian
- 1861405219
Education & Certifications
- Center Med Chirurgical De La Porte De Choisy Hospital
- Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
