Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Dr. Krauss works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard
    833 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 622-7900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Suffolk Office
    64 Commerce Ave, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 369-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Peconic Bay Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 06, 2022
    Dr. Kraus replaced my hip in the early 1990s. It is presently 2022 and my hip is still 100% operational, with no pain or complications whatsoever. Highly recommend!
    R. Robinson — Jul 06, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861405219
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center Med Chirurgical De La Porte De Choisy Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hosp For Special Surg, Orthopedic Surgery Mt Sinai Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Krauss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krauss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krauss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krauss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Krauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krauss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

