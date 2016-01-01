Dr. Kornhaber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Kornhaber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Kornhaber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kornhaber works at
Locations
-
1
Eugene Kornhaber MD PC10 W Hyatt Ave, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-0682
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kornhaber?
About Dr. Eugene Kornhaber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1932275658
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornhaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornhaber works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kornhaber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornhaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornhaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornhaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.