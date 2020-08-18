Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Bedford Surgical Center Inc436 N Bedford Dr Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 205-3546
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
He's thorough, kind, and professional. If you have researched with detail about breast augmentations, you'll feel comforted by David's abilities. His transparent knowledge online, and on his social media should answer most of the important questions many don't ask. One example is he doesn't actually touch the implants, which surprisingly many surgeons do. My only hangup is he wants to charge a $500 consultation fee. We already met on zoom. Real self said he charges, $200, and other reviews online say $100-200. I don't mind because I'm set on going with Dr. Kim. I'm now nervous he's going to try to price gauge on the actual surgery. I assume he'll charge me fairly as of now. We'll see in our pre-op. Either way, it's easy to see why David is the most popular surgeon in LA.
- General Surgery
- English
- The Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Institute
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Dartmouth
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.