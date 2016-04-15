Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Kidney & Hypertension Spec14000 Crown Ct Ste 110, Woodbridge, VA 22193 Directions (703) 361-7341
Kidney & Hypertension Spec9378 Forestwood Ln Ste E, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 361-7341
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is my mother's doctor and I attend appointments with her. He has always been very thorough and patient. He explains things is a manner that is clear and easy to understand. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1346277969
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
