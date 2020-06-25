Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kendall Park, NJ.
Locations
1
RWJ OB GYN Associates3270 Route 27 Ste 2200, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (848) 288-6586
2
Robert Wood Johnson Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates525 Highway 70 Ste A1, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 288-6589
3
RWJ OB GYN Associates50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (848) 288-6587
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Eugene Kim is excellent. He is extremely knowledgeable, compassionate, caring (and pretty funny although this isn’t a trait you usually look for in a doctor it’s a plus!). I had a very normal pregnancy followed by a nightmare of a delivery, and Dr. Kim helped me through it all. If you are in search of an OB/GYN, Dr. Kim is highly recommended.
About Dr. Eugene Kim, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1174963672
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
