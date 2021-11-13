Dr. Eugene Khaylomsky, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaylomsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Khaylomsky, DDS
Overview
Dr. Eugene Khaylomsky, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blasdell, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo - State University of New York.
Dr. Khaylomsky works at
Locations
-
1
McKinley3860 McKinley Pkwy Ste 200, Blasdell, NY 14219 Directions (716) 296-0674
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Dominion Insurance
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khaylomsky?
Heather and Dr Khaylomski are an asset to WNY dental group
About Dr. Eugene Khaylomsky, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1285989624
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaylomsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaylomsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khaylomsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khaylomsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaylomsky works at
533 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaylomsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaylomsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaylomsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaylomsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.