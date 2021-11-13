Overview

Dr. Eugene Khaylomsky, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blasdell, NY. They graduated from University at Buffalo - State University of New York.



Dr. Khaylomsky works at Western New York Dental - McKinley in Blasdell, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.