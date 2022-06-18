Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Karpus works at
Locations
Karpus Medical Group Inc.20251 Ventura Blvd Ste A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 883-9000
Imperial Care Center11441 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 Directions (818) 883-9000
Serrano Convalescent Hosp-south5400 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (818) 883-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Angie Tan , who works out of Dr. Karpus office is an Angel to our family. My brother has suffered 2 strokes and has been very depressed with delusions and is vulnerable to a money hungry estranged wife. Dr. Angie Tan has shielded him from her abuse and with her psychaitric medical and psychological expertise my brother is in re- covery. I would recommend Dr. Angie Tan to anyone who needs the best answers for very difficult situations. Thank you Dr. Tan for providing peace to our family and hope for my bother.
About Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831239920
Education & Certifications
- FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
