Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Karpus works at Karpus Medical Group Inc in Woodland Hills, CA with other offices in Studio City, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Karpus Medical Group Inc.
    20251 Ventura Blvd Ste A, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (818) 883-9000
    Imperial Care Center
    11441 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 883-9000
    Serrano Convalescent Hosp-south
    5400 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 (818) 883-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychosis
Bipolar Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Autism
  View other providers who treat Mania
  View other providers who treat Phobia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Jun 18, 2022
    Jun 18, 2022
Dr Angie Tan , who works out of Dr. Karpus office is an Angel to our family. My brother has suffered 2 strokes and has been very depressed with delusions and is vulnerable to a money hungry estranged wife. Dr. Angie Tan has shielded him from her abuse and with her psychaitric medical and psychological expertise my brother is in re- covery. I would recommend Dr. Angie Tan to anyone who needs the best answers for very difficult situations. Thank you Dr. Tan for providing peace to our family and hope for my bother.
E.L. Unatin
    E.L. Unatin — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1831239920
    Education & Certifications

    • FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karpus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karpus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karpus has seen patients for Psychosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karpus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

