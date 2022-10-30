Dr. Eugene Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kang, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Kang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Kang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baytown Family Medicine2717 W Baker Rd Ste 1, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-9505
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kang?
Dr Kang and his staff are helpful, kind, teaching medical professions. Dr Kang is a very humble doctor who explains, listens and guides you through a weight loss journey that has been very healthy in my life. He teaches you to eat well and make necessary changes to reach your goals. Very encouraging every visit! I recommend him and his diet plan to everyone. The weight melts off in little time. He gives you resources to re-educate yourself about food, exercise and your health. Shows you your progress every step of the way. It's an easy diet to start, stay on and maintain for life. Even when you stray, he gets you back on track.
About Dr. Eugene Kang, MD
- Family Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1659483881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kang works at
Dr. Kang speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.