Dr. Eugene Kamemoto, MD
Dr. Eugene Kamemoto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Eugene H Kamemoto MD321 N Kuakini St Ste 604, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 545-7727
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Dr Kamemoto does a thorough job in treating me.
About Dr. Eugene Kamemoto, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1821082736
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kamemoto has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamemoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
