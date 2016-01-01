Dr. Eugene Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Kahn, MD
Dr. Eugene Kahn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School, New Jersey and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Eugene Thomas Kahn M.D., P.C.2617 E Chapman Ave Ste 103, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (657) 224-9209
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- University Of California,Irvine
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NY
- Rutgers - New Jersey Medical School, New Jersey
- General Surgery
