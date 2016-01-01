Overview

Dr. Eugene Justus, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Community Hospital South.



Dr. Justus works at Community Health Network Family Medicine in Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.