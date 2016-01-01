Dr. Eugene Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Hong, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Hong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak650 Ellis Oak Dr, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hong?
About Dr. Eugene Hong, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1487698270
Education & Certifications
- Center For Comm Responsive Care|Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Ct School Of Med
- Tufts Univ
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.