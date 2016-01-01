See All Family Doctors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Eugene Hong, MD

Family Medicine
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Hong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Univ and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Hong works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak
    MUSC Health Primary Care - Ellis Oak
650 Ellis Oak Dr, Charleston, SC 29412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hip Sprain
Migraine
Headache
Treatment frequency



Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Eugene Hong, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1487698270
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Center For Comm Responsive Care|Thos Jefferson University Hospital|University Of Ct School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Tufts Univ
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

