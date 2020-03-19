Overview

Dr. Eugene Haber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Haber works at CapitalCare Family Practice Niskayuna, Community Care Physicians, P.C. in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.