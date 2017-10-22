Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St Marys Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Groeger works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2645 Ocean Ave Ste 307, San Francisco, CA 94132 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This is way overdue, but I want to thank Dr. Groeger for the super surgery he did on my thyroid gland in the mid eighties. He left in a small piece of the gland, about the size of a pea, and since then I have normal thyroid function, no meds! No scar visible to the untrained eye, either! I live in Southern California now, retired from AT&T, still playing bass guitar and performing with a group in Coronado. God bless you and the staff at St. Mary's in San Francisco. Patsy Brichta
About Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124008974
Education & Certifications
- University Ia
- St Marys Hospital
- St Josephs Hosp|St Josephs Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St Marys Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
