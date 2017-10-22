See All Vascular Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St Marys Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Groeger works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    2645 Ocean Ave Ste 307, San Francisco, CA 94132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco
    2250 Hayes St Ste 302, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Groeger?

Oct 22, 2017
This is way overdue, but I want to thank Dr. Groeger for the super surgery he did on my thyroid gland in the mid eighties. He left in a small piece of the gland, about the size of a pea, and since then I have normal thyroid function, no meds! No scar visible to the untrained eye, either! I live in Southern California now, retired from AT&T, still playing bass guitar and performing with a group in Coronado. God bless you and the staff at St. Mary's in San Francisco. Patsy Brichta
Patricia Brichta in El Cajon, CA — Oct 22, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Groeger to family and friends

Dr. Groeger's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Groeger

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD.

About Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124008974
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Ia
Fellowship
Residency
  • St Marys Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • St Josephs Hosp|St Josephs Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St Marys Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eugene Groeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Groeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Groeger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Groeger works at Dignity Health Medical Group - San Francisco in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Groeger’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Groeger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groeger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groeger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groeger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.