Dr. Eugene Goetz, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Goetz, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts School of Medicine|Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Browne Goetz Miraglia Dental280 N Bedford Rd Ste 201, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 228-5913
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr Goetz from Wisconsin after a dentist botched my crown leaving drilled tooth exposed. Second opinion wouldn’t touch it as the tooth might break off. Both had said just brush your teeth. I know Dr Goetz had done wonders with a friend so I relied on Dr Goetz. He didn’t appear to have any problems , was kind, explained what he was doing. I would highly recommend this dentist. He is the first dentist to ever take impressions of top and bottom jaws so to insure the bite is correct. All work is done by him! Very important!! Pam Sommer
About Dr. Eugene Goetz, DMD
- Dentistry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1205097268
Education & Certifications
- Tufts School of Medicine|Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
