Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giddens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC
Dr. Giddens works at
Locations
-
1
Grand Strand Neurology Care920 Doug White Dr Ste 460, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (843) 548-8223
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Giddens?
My appointment with Dr Giddens was great. The girls at the front desk were very friendly and professional. I was seen exactly at my appointment time and the nurse was very pleasant and caring. Dr Giddens was very prompt in seeing me and took the time to listen and examine. He is a very caring Doctor that I would highly recommend to anyone
About Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1932168986
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC
- Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giddens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giddens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Giddens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Giddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giddens works at
Dr. Giddens has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Broken Neck, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giddens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Giddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giddens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giddens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giddens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.