Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (95)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC

Dr. Giddens works at Grand Strand Neurology Care in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Broken Neck, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand Strand Neurology Care
    920 Doug White Dr Ste 460, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 548-8223

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Jul 01, 2022
    My appointment with Dr Giddens was great. The girls at the front desk were very friendly and professional. I was seen exactly at my appointment time and the nurse was very pleasant and caring. Dr Giddens was very prompt in seeing me and took the time to listen and examine. He is a very caring Doctor that I would highly recommend to anyone
    Michael Rock — Jul 01, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1932168986
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC
    • Medical University of South Carolina|Medical University of South Carolina - Charleston, SC
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Giddens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giddens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Giddens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Giddens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giddens works at Grand Strand Neurology Care in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Giddens’s profile.

    Dr. Giddens has seen patients for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, Broken Neck, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giddens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Giddens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giddens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giddens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giddens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

