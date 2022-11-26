Dr. Eugene Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Garber, MD
Dr. Eugene Garber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-2345
-
2
Eugene B Garber Jr MD1784 S UTICA AVE, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 745-2117
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Garber is the best Dr. I’ve had for many years. He has the best bedside manner and truly cares about his patients and his work. He listens and never rushes you. Unfortunately, there are many drs like him anymore. Ive had a couple procedures done with him. I always recommend him to anyone who is looking for a good surgeon.
About Dr. Eugene Garber, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1508861378
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- University of Colorado
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Garber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.
