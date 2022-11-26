See All Plastic Surgeons in Tulsa, OK
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eugene Garber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.

Dr. Garber works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 744-2345
  2. 2
    Eugene B Garber Jr MD
    1784 S UTICA AVE, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 745-2117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. Garber is the best Dr. I’ve had for many years. He has the best bedside manner and truly cares about his patients and his work. He listens and never rushes you. Unfortunately, there are many drs like him anymore. Ive had a couple procedures done with him. I always recommend him to anyone who is looking for a good surgeon.
    AM — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Eugene Garber, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508861378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Residency
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Garber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garber works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Garber’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Garber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

