Overview

Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Fukudome works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA and Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.