Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Dr. Fontenot works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Eugene Fontenot4150 Nelson Rd Bldg A Ste 1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-2056
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fontenot?
Love him! He delivered my son and when my husband was killed .. my son played ball with his son. They helped out tremendously. I am grateful to him.
About Dr. Eugene Fontenot, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275538993
Education & Certifications
- Interim LSU Public Hospital
- Lsu Div-Charity Hosp
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontenot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontenot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontenot works at
Dr. Fontenot has seen patients for Cervicitis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fontenot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.