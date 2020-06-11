See All Neurosurgeons in Bronx, NY
Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Flamm works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
8 (139)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mmc At 3316 Rochambeau Avenue
    3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 920-7476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Flamm?

    Jun 11, 2020
    I think Dr. Flamm is a wonderful surgeon. He operated on my Mom at University of Pennsylvania approximately 25 years ago. She had a Meningioma and he removed it, she is 92 yrs old and up until this past September she was a very active, young 91 year old, she had 3 consecutive stokes, which she survived. Since Covid her biggest difficulty is her speech. However, because of Dr.Flamm’s amazing skill, she has seen all three of her grandchildren graduate from college, 2 married and four Great grandchildren. We are all fortunate to have him cross our path. He is a Doctor who honors his oath. We are so grateful for his expertise in his field.
    — Jun 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Flamm to family and friends

    Dr. Flamm's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Flamm

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD.

    About Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 60 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265536684
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Flamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Flamm works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Flamm’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flamm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flamm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.