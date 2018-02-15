Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Locations
Eugene Fernandes, MD9229 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 624-8899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. I was treated by doctor already twice. In the first time I had a big stye in my eye and, after examining it, Dr. Fernandes prescribed medicine that was very effective. After a couple of days I could see already a significant improvement. On the second time I visit him, I had a chalesion that required an intervention. Dr. Fernandes performed that small surgery, and, again, a couple of days later I saw a huge improvement. I recommend Dr. Fernandes without hesitation.
About Dr. Eugene Fernandes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
