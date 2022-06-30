Dr. Eugene Fealk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fealk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Fealk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eugene Fealk, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Community Psychiatry Associates1420 Rocky Ridge Dr Ste 230, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 783-9697
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i really think he is an excellent doctor! he has helped me with my ocd and gotten me on the correct medication. I’m very happy i was referred to him.
About Dr. Eugene Fealk, DO
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1437267689
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fealk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fealk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fealk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fealk. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fealk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fealk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fealk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.