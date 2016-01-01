Dr. Dyakovetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southampton, PA. They graduated from FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH.
Dr. Dyakovetsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Medical201 LAKESIDE PARK, Southampton, PA 18966 Directions (215) 579-3475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dyakovetsky?
About Dr. Eugene Dyakovetsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1215157987
Education & Certifications
- FIRST TASHKENT STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE / URGENCH BRANCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dyakovetsky works at
Dr. Dyakovetsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dyakovetsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dyakovetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dyakovetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.