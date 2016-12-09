Overview

Dr. Eugene Depasquale, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Depasquale works at Keck Medical Center of USC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Congestive Heart Failure and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.