Dr. Dellamaggiore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eugene Dellamaggiore, MD
Overview
Dr. Eugene Dellamaggiore, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Dellamaggiore works at
Locations
Wendy Flapan D.o. Inc.333 OCONNOR DR, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 297-3484
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch. Terrific bedside manor. He did an arthroscopy on me in 2007, and it’s still working.
About Dr. Eugene Dellamaggiore, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1457423147
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center San Diego
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dellamaggiore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dellamaggiore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dellamaggiore works at
Dr. Dellamaggiore has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dellamaggiore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dellamaggiore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dellamaggiore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dellamaggiore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dellamaggiore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.